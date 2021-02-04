mStable USD (MUSD) Price Down 0.5% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. mStable USD has a market cap of $38.33 million and approximately $871,130.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,732.56 or 0.99864350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00032950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 38,207,946 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

