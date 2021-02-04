M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $137.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

