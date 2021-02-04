M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,763 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $49,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average of $114.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.85.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.