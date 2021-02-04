Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

NYSE MWA opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 130.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 705,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

