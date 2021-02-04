Myovant Sciences (MYOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock worth $1,676,925 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.