Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NCTKF stock traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.65. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

