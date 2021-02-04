Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.27. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 2,126,867 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

