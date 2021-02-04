Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NTP opened at $8.13 on Monday. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative net margin of 403.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 3,892,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

