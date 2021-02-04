NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Insider Sells $1,694,745.50 in Stock

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $1,694,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,252,610 shares in the company, valued at $67,166,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 829,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,688. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.61. NantKwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NantKwest during the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NantKwest during the second quarter valued at $1,385,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NantKwest by 163.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NantKwest during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NantKwest by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

