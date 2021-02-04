NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.97

Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 22010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

In other NantKwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 11,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $232,071.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,207,166 shares in the company, valued at $65,843,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,531 shares of company stock worth $3,820,174 over the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,385,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

