National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock opened at C$52.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.38 billion and a PE ratio of 54.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$26.99 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.