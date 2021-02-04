National Bank Financial Cuts Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$26.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.79.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$21.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.79. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$48.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

