National Bank Financial Increases Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$31.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.97.

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$32.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.68. The stock has a market cap of C$18.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

