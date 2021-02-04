National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$13.75 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.98. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$6.89 and a 1-year high of C$14.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.