National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sutter Gold Mining Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of SGM opened at C$0.01 on Wednesday. Sutter Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

