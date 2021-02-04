National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 9.4%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s share price dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.30 and last traded at $110.52. Approximately 800,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 997,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $81.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

