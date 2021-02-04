NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,169.02

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,169.02 and traded as high as $1,190.00. NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) shares last traded at $1,180.00, with a volume of 18,449 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £549.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,169.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,031.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L)’s payout ratio is presently 2,867.60%.

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

