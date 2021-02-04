Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Sells $2,958,000.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,425.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.60. 1,960,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,532,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 516.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 146,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

