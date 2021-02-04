Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Commerzbank

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEMTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Nemetschek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $69.94 and a 12-month high of $73.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

