Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.72 ($72.61).

Shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) stock opened at €58.45 ($68.76) on Wednesday. Nemetschek SE has a 52-week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52-week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Nemetschek SE (NEM.F)

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

