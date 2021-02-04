NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,658. The stock has a market cap of $559.63 million, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.