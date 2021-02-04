Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,300 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 753,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSCO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Nesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nesco by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSCO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,862. The company has a market cap of $394.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Nesco has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nesco will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

