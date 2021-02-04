NEST Protocol (NEST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.23 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.21 million and $23.23 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00140162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00239632 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039995 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.