Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

NBIX stock opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 88,945 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

