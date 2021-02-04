New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NGD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in New Gold by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,445,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 306,574 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.