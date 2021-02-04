New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NJR stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,941. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

