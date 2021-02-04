New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

