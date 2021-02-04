New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

