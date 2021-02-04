New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.96

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.96 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 10691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

