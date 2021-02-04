New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Up 20.1% in January

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 990,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58,618 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 118.6% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,209. The stock has a market cap of $471.58 million, a PE ratio of -50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.