New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,500 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Essent Group worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,684 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,314,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $16,543,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,431,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 444,964 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,174,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

