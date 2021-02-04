New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,800 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lear by 50.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Lear by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Lear by 6.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 47.6% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA opened at $160.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $170.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.59.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

