New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Callaway Golf worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $230,000.

ELY opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELY. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

