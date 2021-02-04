New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 61,302 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Clean Harbors by 16.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Shares of CLH opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

