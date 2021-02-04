New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.83 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,552,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,442,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after buying an additional 284,812 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 948,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,607,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

