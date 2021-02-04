New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Livent worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,159,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after buying an additional 2,062,264 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 34.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 440,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 1,605,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTHM stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

