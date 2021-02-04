New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Patterson Companies worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.46 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

