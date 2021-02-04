New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of NewMarket worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE NEU opened at $407.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $304.65 and a 12 month high of $458.51.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

