New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,600 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Shares of BLDR opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

