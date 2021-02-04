New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,291 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Under Armour worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UA shares. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

