Newnorth Projects (CVE:NNP) Shares Down 3.8%

Newnorth Projects Ltd. (CVE:NNP) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 84,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Newnorth Projects Company Profile (CVE:NNP)

NewNorth Projects Ltd. develops and sells land in Alberta. It develops Sandstone Asset, a 408 acre development project. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

