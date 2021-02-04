Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in January

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Newrange Gold stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 196,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Newrange Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

