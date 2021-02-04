NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 93.83 ($1.23).

LON NRR opened at GBX 79.10 ($1.03) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.25. NewRiver REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The firm has a market cap of £242.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

About NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L)

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

