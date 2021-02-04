Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NEWT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,183. The company has a market cap of $471.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 280,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

