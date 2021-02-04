Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.32.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

