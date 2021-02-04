NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE NHF opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

