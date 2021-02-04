Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for about 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.20% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $452,593.10. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $130.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

