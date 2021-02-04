NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NEXT to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NEXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

NXGPY stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

