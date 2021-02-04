NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,703. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.