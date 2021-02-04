NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.6% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.95. 170,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,703. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.